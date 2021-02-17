Ricky Tollett

Ricky Lee Tollett, 62, of Dunlap, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his residence.

Ricky was the best man on the face of the earth. He was the best husband and father to his children. Everyone that knew him loved him. Everything that Ricky did was done with a passion to be done right. He loved the Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Dolphins and Kentucky Wildcats basketball. He was always there for moral support for his children.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Hazel Nunley Layne; and brother, Timothy Peden.

Ricky is survived by his loving wife, Vicki Morrison Tollett; mother, Mildred VonRohr; children, Patrick Levi Tollett, Jimmy Eli Tollett, Olivia Tollett (Wesley) Borgers, Michelle Tollett (Charles Taylor) Akins, and Savannah (Kenneth Wilburn “Wilbo”) Nipper; brother, Ray (Karen) VonRohr; sister, Renee Smith; father and mother-in-law, Jimmy and Jeannie Morrison; brothers-in-law, Brian (Osmir) Morrison and Roger (Loretta) Morrison; sister-in-law, Angelia Morrison (Mitch) Grigsby; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Sunday, February 14 at Condra Cemetery with Roger Morrison officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.