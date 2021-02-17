Mary Bowman, 79, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 at her home. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Bowman; parents, Arthur and Virgie Brown; and sister, Annie Mae West.

She is survived by three daughters, Darlene Berry, Kathy Temple and Phyllis Stocker; son, Rickey (Sinaloa) Harvey Sr., all of Dunlap; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Buford (Faye) Brown, Soddy Daisy, Sammy Brown, Soddy Daisy, and Haskell Brown, Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday, February 12 in Camp Cemetery. Donations can be made to the American Lung Association.

