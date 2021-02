Robert Wayne Bryant, 68, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Janie Bryant; wife, Teresa Bryant; and brother, Dodd Bryant.

He is survived by two step-sons, Richie Cooley and Thomas Smith.

No services were held.

No services were held.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.