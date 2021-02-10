James Farley

James Henry “Peck” Farley, 76, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

He was of the Church of God Faith. He loved playing horseshoes, softball, fishing, and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vinson Farley and Callie May Skyles; step-father, Riley Skyles; sisters, Viola Louallen, Mary Christian and Annabell King; brothers, William “Shorty” Farley, Billy Ray Farley, and T.J. Farley.

He is survived by his brother, Junior Lee (Ellen) Farley; sister, Sarah Hall, several nieces and nephews; and the loving staff at NHC Healthcare.

Graveside services were held Friday, February 5 at Collier Cemetery with Rev. Andy Smith officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.