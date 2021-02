A Dunlap man, with a long criminal history, is accused of stealing cemetery decorations, reported Dunlap Police Chief Randy Phillips. Arrested for theft under $1,000 was Robert James Davis, 60.

Chief Phillips explained caregivers of a man buried at Sequatchie Memorial Gardens noticed decorations had been stolen, so they set up a camera. An individual was seen on video, taking more decorations.

For more see the February 11 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.