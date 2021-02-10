Barbara Jean Boston Hargis, 77, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at her residence. She attended Hopewell Road Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Mamie Owensby Boston; and siblings, Levaughn and Lloyd Boston, Wanda Littrell and Phyllis Cribbs.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie Hargis; daughter, Tina (Bill) Hargis Ewton; son, Virgil Donnie Hargis, Jr.; siblings, Peggy Hobbs, Christine (Jack) Smith, Jerry (Joyce) Boston, Wiley (Ann) Boston, and Wendell (Darlene) Boston; along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, February 10 at Bryant Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.