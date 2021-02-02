Alfreda “Susie” Hargis passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Susie was born on October 16,1949 in Pikeville, Tennessee to Lorene and Claude Hargis.

She was a woman of great faith. She touched many lives as a Sunday school teacher for 50 years, first as a member of the Vinewood Church of Christ in Detroit, Michigan, where she was a devoted member for many years. In 1984, Susie placed her membership with the North Hamilton Church of Christ in Soddy Daisy. For the next 35 years, she continued to teach and be a shining example for all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Hargis; and grandparents, Standifer and Lillie Mae Hargis and Tim and Martha Smith.

She is survived by her mother, Lorene Jo Smith Hargis; sister, Claudia; brothers, Steve (Kathy) and Don Allen (Susan) all of Hixson; nine nieces and nephews and 16 great nieces and nephews, whom she loved beyond measure; aunts, Shirley (Millis), Lila Brady and Verna Mae Smith; uncle, Donnie (Barbara) Hargis; and many cousins, whom she held dear to her heart.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 (CST) at Collier Cemetery in Pikeville Tennessee, Bledsoe County on Thursday, February 4 with Minister David Smith officiating.

No public visitation will be held due to Covid-19. All friends and family are welcome to attend the graveside services.

Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson (423) 531-3975.