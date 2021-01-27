Edward Ernest “Ed” Perron, age 88, of Nashua, New Hampshire, formerly a longtime resident of Centerville, MA and Chelmsford, MA, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Langdon Place of Nashua, following a Covid virus infection. He was the beloved husband of the late Helen (Camara) Perron with whom he shared 50 years of marriage before her passing in 2009.

He was born on September 30, 1932 in Lowell, MA and was the son of the late Edward Hercules and Violet May (Denault) Perron and was raised in Dracut, MA.

Ed always lived by the “Golden Rule”; he treated everyone he met with respect and kindness. In high school, he joined the US Naval reserve. Following high school he enlisted in the Air Force for full time active duty. He was a Korean War era Veteran. He was exceptionally proud to have served his country.

Using his GI benefits, he became the first person in his family tree to attend and graduate from college (Northeastern, 1969). When asked, he always said his proudest accomplishment was “his family.”

Ed retired after a long career at Raytheon as a Logistics Engineering Manager.

Throughout his life Ed took pleasure in the outdoors, hiking and bicycling. He enjoyed music and ballroom dancing. Ed loved animals. In his early married life with Helen, they bred German Shepherds. He enjoyed boating, owning a powerboat at his lakefront cottage in Groton MA and later a sailboat on Cape Cod. Active in the Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11-8 on Cape Cod, Ed at one time held the position of Flotilla Commander.

Ed was an active woodworker. He built Helen and his first home in Dracut, MA with his father. Some of his furniture he made himself. He enjoyed carving signs and decorative pieces. He and his wife loved to travel.

Later in his life, he enjoyed his yearly trips to Sequatchie County and Southeast Tennessee. He was fascinated with the history of the Dunlap Coke Ovens, the local waterfalls, Southeast Tennessee Civil War history and the scenic beauty of the Cumberland Plateau.

He leaves behind his children, Paula A. (Perron) Sullivan, and her husband, Daniel Sullivan of Wall, NJ; Edward C. Perron, and his wife, Deanna (Roy) Perron of Dunlap, TN, Philip C. Perron, and his wife, Joanna (Dittmer) Perron of Amherst, NH. He was the grandfather of six, Amanda-Faye Perron of Seattle, WA, Christopher D. Sullivan of Wall, NJ, Nicholas J. Sullivan of Roswell, GA, Mallory-Anne Perron of Boston, MA, and Colette R. Perron and Vivienne H. Perron of Amherst NH and great-grandfather to Eloise J. Sullivan of Roswell GA.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by, his son Christopher T. Perron and brother Roger A. Perron.

Due to gathering limitations, Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Ed’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01710 or The Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

Funeral and ceremony handled by Blake Funeral Home in Chelmsford, MA.