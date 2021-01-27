Edward “Ed” Sims, Sr., 77, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmon and Dorothy Sunderland Sims; and brothers, Douglas, Donnie, Larry, Ricky and Jake Sims.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Farley Sims; children, Imogene (James) Cribbs, Jane (Tim) White, Sherry (Cecil) Walker, Marie (Eddie) Ledford, Katherine Ann Sims, Edward Sims, Jr., Justin Lee Sims and Teresa Sims; sister, Marsha Branum; 20 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday, January 22 at Granny-Walker Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.