Don Walker

Don Everette Walker, 73, of the Fredonia community of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Memorial Hospital North.

Mr. Walker was a member of the Fredonia Free Holiness Church, Dunlap Lodge #693 F&A.M., the Alahambra Shriners and The Scottish Rite of Freemasonry Valley of Chattanooga. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. He was retired from Dupont after 28 years of service and had worked at Walmart for several years after retirement.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann Cooper Walker; daughter, Audra Dawn Walker; his parents, Ed and Vestie Walker; brothers, Wayne Walker and Raymond Walker; and sisters, Beatrice Murrey and Betty Rains.

Mr. Walker is survived by a daughter, Michelle Land of Evensville; three grandchildren, Morgan Hurta of New Braunfels, Texas, Clay Steele of Dunlap and Olivia Land of Evensville; a brother, Norman Walker of Dunlap; sisters, Thelma Henry and Hazel Smith both of Hixson; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday, January 22 at Camp Cemetery with Rev. Brian Kearns officiating. Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.

