Operating an office in Crossville for years, Dr. Zachary Boyd, a Dunlap native, has expanded to his hometown. Boyd Family Eyecare has opened an office at 1845 Old York Highway in the former Department of Human Services building.

“I just felt it was time to come home,” said Dr. Boyd, who will continue to run his practice in Crossville. “I’ve wanted to be back in this area for a while.”

