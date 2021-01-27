Billy Con Layne, 79, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Erlanger Medical Center.

He was a former coal miner and former coal mine inspector. He was retired from MSHA, a member of Mason Lodge #693, and a member of the board of directors for Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Mamie Sanders Layne; brothers, Kenneth, Larry, Buddy, David and Mack Layne; and sisters, Nola Turner and Iretta Fuller.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Higdon Layne; children, Darryl (Sherrie) Layne, Scott Layne and Sheila (Steve) Witcher; siblings, Dot (Robert) Holland and Judy (Ben) Hartman; grandchildren, Cody (Cristin) Witcher, Tisha Witcher (Chance Shular), Tasha (Adam) Turley, Brittany (John) Farley and Zach (Taylor) Layne; seven great-grandchildren, Kellan Heyn, Brylee Newberry, Chloe Witcher, Cambree Witcher, Gracie Layne, Tanner and Ellie Farley.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, January 26 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

