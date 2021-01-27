Betty Sims

Betty Jewell Sims, 86, of Smithville, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 18, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 3, 1934 to her parents, the late John and Dottie Pelfrey Handley.

Betty was a homemaker and a member of Smithville Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, former Church of God minister, Bro. Norman Sims; two brothers, Donald Handley and Buddy Handley.

She is survived by three children, Barry (Debbie) Sims of Sevierville, Karen (Mark) Adams of Dowelltown and Brian (Angela) Sims of Kodak; seven grandchildren, Dylan (Heather) Sims, Aaron Sims, Amanda (Scott) Goodwin, Marla (Jim) Beshearse, Jared (Sydney) Adams, Brittany Sims and Nicholas Sims; six great-grandchildren, Juniper Sims, Carsyn and Cate Beshearse, Cooper and Kiptyn Goodwin and Florence Adams.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 22 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Chris Moore officiating. Burial followed in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.

DeKalb Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.