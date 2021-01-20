Charles Clifton

Charles Milton Clifton, 89, of Dunlap, passed away January 17, 2021 at Erlanger Sequatchie Valley. He was of the Baptist faith, served in The United States Army during The Korean War as a Sergeant 1st Class.

Charles was a member of the VFW Post 5772, American Legion, and loved to camp and fish. He was retired from TVA, where he worked as a carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Ebbie Clifton; sister, Elizabeth Alder; and brother, Billy Clifton.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Clifton; two sons, Steven Clifton and Glen Clifton, both of Dunlap; granddaughter, Sydney Holland; special daughter, Andrea Hudson; brothers, Sam Clifton, Grundy County and Wendell Clifton, Bledsoe County; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, January 20 at Collier Cemetery with Rev. Clifford Waters officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.