Michael “Mike” Russell McDonough’s life drew to a close on January 6, 2021. This transplanted southerner, or “Damn Yankee,” was born in Plainfield, New Jersey on September 2, 1951. Mike made Tennessee his home for the rest of his life.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Michelle McDonough of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Shawnee Carter of Asheville, North Carolina, Drew Carter, Ashley McDonough, and Lindsey McDonough of Chattanooga; his siblings, Carol (Jack) Cashin, Neil (Anne) McDonough, Andrew (Nancy) McDonough, all of New Jersey, and Joan Hughes of Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; son, Jason; parents, Andrew Leo II and Janet Weaver McDonough; grandparents, Russell and Evelyn Weaver, Andrew Leo McDonough, and Winifred McDonough.

An outside celebration will be held at a later date in the spring. Donations can be made to Ewton’s Funeral Home in Michael McDonough’s name.

