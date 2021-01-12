Carolyn Grindle

Carolyn Faye Harmon Grindle, 81, of Rossville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

She was a lifelong resident of Walker County and of the Baptist faith. She retired from Tennessee Rand and enjoyed working in her flower garden, interior decorating, and spending time with her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Ernest Grindle; parents, Robert Lee and Ettie Myers Harmon; siblings, William R. Harmon, Flora Nipper, Hobert Harmon, Carnez Harmon, Alfred Harmon, Ausbon Harmon, James Harmon, and Wayne Harmon.

Survivors include her children, Curtis (Vicky) Grindle; their child, Cassandra Grindle Mack of Las Vegas, Nevada and Charlotte (Ricky) Rossell; their child, Justin Rossell of Lookout Valley, Tennessee and Carol McSpadden; her children, Bryan McSpadden and Kayla Blevins of Rossville, Georgia and Chris (Lorraine) Grindle; their child, Krisoijn Grindle and Meghan Godfrey of Rossville, Georgia and Crystal (Brian) Weas; their children, Madelynn Weas and Colton Wade Weas of Dunlap, Tennessee; siblings, Pat Hall, Sammy Harmon and Marjorie Blevins; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.