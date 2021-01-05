Ray “Stew” Pickett

Ray Stewart Pickett, 76, of Dunlap passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Memorial Hospital.

He was affectionately called “Stew” by many of his friends. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and was a 1962 graduate of Sequatchie County High School. He was loving, caring, and the most selfless individual you would ever meet, and always put his family as his priority. Stew spent his entire working career in the garment industry. He started in 1962 after graduation as a machine mechanic at Dunlap Industries. Over the next several years, he held various plant management positions, as well as director of sales of the largest equipment and parts distributor in North America that eventually led him to owning his own parts and equipment distributor called RSP Unlimited.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Ray and Mary Elizabeth Stewart Pickett; and brother Albert Pickett

He is survived by his wife, Janice Phipps Pickett; children, Brandon (Claudia) Pickett, Brent (Kelli) Pickett and Allison (Rusty) Blevins; sisters, Jane Smith and Linda (Mike) Hargis; seven grandchildren, Josh, Katie and Kyle Blevins, Nicolas, Isabella, Jackson and Olivia Pickett; three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Oliver and Isaac Blevins, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 4 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with Bro. Rocky Bradford officiating. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.