Bernice Key, age 96, of Dunlap, TN died Sunday, January 3, 2021 at NHC Health Care in Dunlap. She was a member of the Ewtonville Baptist Church. She loved attending her Sunday School Class, gospel music, quilting, crocheting, cooking, gardening and growing flowers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Earl Key; son, Jimmie R. Key; great-grandson, Matthew Tate; parents, Lee and Bertie Smith; sisters, Mayme Hendon, Marjorie Thomas; brothers, Willard and Lebron Smith.

She is survived by three daughters, Patricia (Tim) Boudrie, Sandra (Dan) Yax and Pamela (Rick) Swanger, all of Dunlap; four sons, Michael (Eiko) Key, Valley Head, AL, Roger (Donna) Key, Meridian, MS, Dale (Beverly) and Kenneth (Sandra) Key, both of Dunlap; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; brother, Milton Smith, Rock Spring, GA; special brother-in-law, Herman (Linda) Pair; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. CST Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Old Union Cemetery with Rev. Herman Pair and Rev. Brian Kearns officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers family request donations to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1405, Dunlap, TN 37327. No Visitation.