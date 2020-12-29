| logout
Coelin “Cole” Renfro
Coelin “Cole” Renfro, 58, of Dunlap, passed away December 3, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob Renfro and Gladys Rodgers; and grandparents, Mary and Roy Hall, and Robert Renfro and Mary Ford.
He is survived by two daughters, Kassee (Kevin) Murphy of Grandbay, Alabama and Brandy Watkins of Birmingham; three sons, Bradley Renfro of Grandbay, Fabian Larry Renfro, and John C. White of Colorado; three grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda Rogers of Grandbay, Alicia Rodgers of Alabama, Bobbie Kilpatrick of Atlanta, Georgia, and Robin Hickenbottom of Soddy Daisy; several nieces and nephews.
