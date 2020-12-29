Coelin “Cole” Renfro, 58, of Dunlap, passed away December 3, 2020 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob Renfro and Gladys Rodgers; and grandparents, Mary and Roy Hall, and Robert Renfro and Mary Ford.

He is survived by two daughters, Kassee (Kevin) Murphy of Grandbay, Alabama and Brandy Watkins of Birmingham; three sons, Bradley Renfro of Grandbay, Fabian Larry Renfro, and John C. White of Colorado; three grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda Rogers of Grandbay, Alicia Rodgers of Alabama, Bobbie Kilpatrick of Atlanta, Georgia, and Robin Hickenbottom of Soddy Daisy; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.