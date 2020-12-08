Larry Ray Kirby, 64, of Fort Payne, Alabama, formerly of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Georgia.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Earnest “Buck” Kirby; first wife, Joyce Hales Kirby; sons, Nathan and Joseph Kirby; daughter, Elizabeth Kirby; and nephew, Nick Allen.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Suzie) Kirby; mother, Jackie Kirby; son, Eli Kirby; daughters, Layla Kirby and Angela (Sam) Wright; step-son, Dallas Carnley; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Caleb, Chloe and Kelsey Kirby; brother, Charles Kirby; sister, Debbie (Tim) Allen; along with multiple aunts, uncles, cousins and church family that he was very close to.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, December 8 at Fort Payne church of Christ with Jack James and C.H. Griffeth officiating.

The family requests no flowers, instead please make donation to the Central church of Christ in Rainsville, Alabama or your church of choice.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.