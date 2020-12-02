Stuff the Truck Saturday, help others

For a number of years, officers from the Dunlap Police Department and Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office have volunteered their time to “Stuff the Truck,” for the Dunlap Lions Club Christmas project. The annual donation effort takes place again this Saturday, December 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All donations collected will be given out to residents of Sequatchie County, said Sheriff Coy Swanger and Dunlap Chief Randy Phillips. They want to make sure every child in Sequatchie County will have a toy under their tree and food on their table this Christmas.

