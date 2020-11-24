State of Emergency declared

In response to COVID-19, a State of Emergency has been declared by Sequatchie County Executive Keith Cartwright. The formal declaration authorizes the County to make related decisions and purchases, if needed, without meeting for an official vote. The proclamation may entitle the County to cost reimbursement for some purchases.

In addition, Executive Cartwright announced county offices have been closed to the public until further notice. Offices may be available for business by phone, virtually, or by walking up to a window. Check with individual offices for available services and hours.

For more, see the December 3 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.