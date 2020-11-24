Lynn Beauregard, 67, of Pikeville, died at her home on Monday, November 16, 2020.

She was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church of Dunlap. She had a large heart. She never met a stranger and was very giving.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine DuBose; sister, Kathleen Walker; father, George G. Rainault, Jr.; and stepfather, Elmer C. DeBose.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Beauregard; daughter, Billie Beauregard; grandson, Dylan Beauregard, all of Pikeville; brothers, Robert (Margarete) Rainault of Crystal Lake, Illinois, Gilbert (Paula) Rainault of Largo, Florida; and honorary daughter, Angel Potts of Wilmington, West Virginia.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home in Pikeville.