Aline Davis

Sarah “Aline” Sparkman Davis, 101, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

She was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church in Dunlap, which was one of her greatest loves. She was very active in all works of the church, including the AWANA program.

Aline was born May 30, 1919 on a farm near Doyle, Tennessee and attended school in White County. She was a prayer warrior and she had the power of “Thank You” and “I Love You”. She loved the beauty of all things nature. She was a great seamstress and quilter. She read the Bible daily up until she was 100 years old when her eyesight started to fail her. She loved to do word search books, paint, and at the age of 90, made her first trip to Disney World. She obtained her GED at the age of 55. Aline and her husband, Thurston, owned and operated Davis Motel and Restaurant, where she diligently worked daily.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Landsford and Martha Jane Earles Sparkman; her husband of 74 years, Oliver Thurston Davis; brothers, Joe Ben Sparkman, Frank Martin Sparkman, Earl Thomas Sparkman and Billie Orville Sparkman; and sister, Martha Christine Sparkman Oliphant.

She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Gillentine of Morrison, Sue Clark of McMinnville, and Jill (Ralph) Smith of Tupelo, Mississippi; sister, Nancy Ann Sparkman (Louis) Bell of Chattanooga; two grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Smith and Heather (Jeff) Beyer; four great-grandchildren, Emma, Elaine, Elise and Jacob Smith; and sisters-in-law, Betty Sparkman and Mildred Sparkman.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 24 at Ewtonville Baptist Church with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery in Doyle.

A very special thank you to all of the caregivers for all of the special love and care that was given. Memorial contributions can be made to Ewtonville Baptist Church or Sequatchie County Senior Citizens Center.

