SCMS earns State Purple Star Award

Veterans Day ceremonies have become a tradition for Sequatchie County Schools and one local institution has been recognized for commitment. Sequatchie County Middle School is one of six schools in Tennessee receiving the Tennessee Purple Star School Award (PSSA). The school joins five others across the state, Millington Central High School, Millington Middle School, Ringgold Elementary School, Rossview Middle School, and Rossview High School as the first recipients in the inaugural class of awardees.

“We’ve had events here for at least 13 years, going back to breakfasts and chili suppers for veterans, and now having all of our students attend ceremonies,” said SCMS Veterans Day organizer/Librarian Cindy Baird. “We’re so proud to do this.”

