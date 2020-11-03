County voters choose state, national candidates

As the country waits on state-by-state U.S. Presidential reports on Tuesday night, November 3, the Sequatchie County Election Commission has released its summary of county votes, both in early walk-in and absentee voting and on Election Day.

Donald J. Trump [R] gained 5,846 votes, 80.7 percent to Democrat Joseph Biden’s [D] 1,295, 17.9 percent, in Sequatchie County. The Associated Press called Tennessee in favor of Trump soon after the state’s polls closed though the winner of the national election is yet to be determined.

In the United States Senate race, Bill Hagerty [R] gained 5,591 county votes, 80.9 percent, to 1,151 for Marquita Bradshaw [D]. The Associated Press called Haggerty as an unofficial winner.

Incumbent Scott DesJarlais [R] was the choice of Sequatchie County voters for U.S House, District 4, taking 5,381 votes, 79.4 percent. Christopher J. Hale [D] had 1,387, 20.5 percent.

For Tennessee Senate District 16, incumbent Janice Bowling [R] had 5,252 votes, to 1,210 for Sheila Younglove [D].

Incumbent Ron Travis [R] had 5,615 votes in the county, 83 percent, to 1,151 for Dean Sparks [D].

A total of 4,987 votes were by early walk-in and absentee, with the November 3 votes bringing the count to 7,269. Voter turnout was 65.2 percent of the 11,145 registered voter number.

For more, including totals by the county’s districts, see the November 12 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.