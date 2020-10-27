Phyllis Louise Neal, 88, of Dunlap, passed away at her home on Sunday October 25, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus Bryon and Eunice Douglas Shoemate; sisters, Eunice Hicks and Reba Boyd Thompson; brothers, RB Shoemate, Jr. and Phillip Douglas Shoemate; husband, James Charles Neal; children, James Charles Neal, Jr. and Phillip Boyd Neal (Kristy); and grandchild, Jason Grant Neal.

She is survived by her children, Sandra Neal, Stephen Neal, Sr., and Stanley (Cathy) Neal, all of Dunlap; grandchildren, Amanda Harvey, Jennifer (Jeremy) Reese, Patricia Neal, Stephen Neal Jr, Randy Neal, Daniel (Kristy) Wiley, Mitchell “Twobear” (Gigi) Neal, Sarah Neal (Kirk Hobbs), and Tanya Rowland; great-grandchildren, Myranda (Joel) Eller, James Neal, Brendon Parker, Hunter Neal, Sara Beth Johnson, Link Reese, Bryon Harvey, Katelyn Harvey, Reese Harvey, Olivia Higgins, Parker Higgins, Kiara Hobbs, Kassi Hobbs, Kaley Wiley, Randall Neal and Tyler Neal; siblings, Lucy (Ed) Wells, Mary Boston, Tommy (Sue) Shoemate, and Pelham (Janice) Shoemate.

Graveside services were held Tuesday October 27 at Hixson Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Shoemate officiating.

