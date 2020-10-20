Gerald Joe “Jerry” Layne, Jr., 67, of Whitwell, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 in a motorcycle accident in Iowa.

After graduating high school, Jerry attended UTC, where he played football. He would continue his education at Tennessee Tech University, obtaining his master’s degree. Jerry coached football at both Sequatchie County Junior High and Sequatchie County High School for 17 years. He would go on to continue his career in Human Resources at Beaulieu of America, and retired as HR manager from Perdue Farms. Jerry was a loving husband, dad and papa. One of Jerry’s favorite charities that he contributed to monthly was St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife of 41 years, Sherry Lynn Coffelt Layne; grandparents, Jess and IvaJean Tate Layne, Mitchell Narramore and Mae Bell Waters Bailey.

He is survived by his wife, Billie “B” Dixon Layne; parents, Gerald Joe and Beulah Narramore Layne, Sr.; children, Meagan Layne Kilgore, Tripp (Tiffany) Layne, Erin (Matthew) Todd, Brandon (Lindsey) Gross and Josiah Gross; siblings, Garry (Michelle Shoemate) Layne, Barry (Lisa) Layne and Eddie Layne; grandchildren, Joe Layne, Lynlee Kilgore, Franklin Todd and Penelope Todd, along with several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 25 at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Danny Coffelt and Rev. Allen Griffith officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Gideon’s International.

The family respectfully asks that if you visit with them at the funeral home that a face mask be worn.

