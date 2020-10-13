“Turtleman’s” search leads through Dunlap

Ernie Brown, Jr., “The Turtleman,” joined The Dukes of Hazzard cast members Byron Cherry and Chris Hensel in Dunlap on October 5, with the group filming a scene for Brown’s new series. Brown hosted Call of the Wildman, a popular wildlife reality series airing on Animal Planet for several years.

Brown said his latest adventure involves a search for what some have termed “Bigfoot,” stressing, in his own unique manner, such explained encounters are often based in reality.

