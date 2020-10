Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative’s Dunlap office is closed until further noticeĀ for precautionary cleaning and sanitization due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, SVEC announced in a social media post. SVEC’s offices in South Pittsburg, Pikeville, and Tracy City remain open. The SVEC website and app for iPhone and Android can be used for account access and payment. The website can be accessed atĀ www.svalleyec.com