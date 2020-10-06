Tennille aids firemen in Northwest

A destructive series of wildfires in Washington and Oregon have pushed firefighters to their limit, while claiming lives and countless acres of property. Sequatchie County’s Mendy Tennille has traveled for several operations in recent weeks, supporting fire crews as a paramedic.

“I’m working with Frontline EMS, a disaster-response corporation,” Tennille said. “They go out to hurricanes, fires, wherever there’s a need. I learned about the job through a mutual friend.”

Tennille explained at first she had no interest in applying for the position, but after giving it more thought, decided to apply.

“It does pay well,” she said. “You get to travel, even though it’s at a rough location. Most of all you get to help people.”

