Each year at Sequatchie County High School’s homecoming, an Alumnus of the Year is announced honoring an outstanding graduate of the school. For 2020, recognized was Sequatchie County Executive Keith Cartwright (second from left). He was joined on the field by (left to right) Director of Schools Pete Swafford, SCHS Principal Regina Belknap, and SCHS Assistant Principal Alyssia Harper.

