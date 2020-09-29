J. C. Cookston

James Clarence “JC” Cookston, 89, passed away peacefully in his sleep the morning of September 27, 2020. He was a life-long resident of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Cora Lou Frizzell Cookston; sons Kirk and Lance; parents, Ernest and Mary Bryant Cookston; and siblings, Robert, Edna, William, Lawrence, Eunice, Charlotte and Thomas.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, Deborah, and son-in-law, Paul Hunter, of Atlanta, Georgia. J.C. leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a loving extended family, which included the family of Winna and Alan Bessey and many, many others. He grew up with Gerald Joe Layne and they remained best friends throughout his life. He was also close to Dr. Winston Pickett and Dean and Norman Cookston. J.C. especially enjoyed the company of his “Honey Girls” of Caregivers at Home, Hearth Hospice and the VA.

He was part of a special assignment team stationed abroad during the Cold War, serving honorably in the U.S. Air Force. J.C. was a wonderful husband and father and will be greatly missed by many.

He received a military funeral on Tuesday, September 29.

Donations in his memory can be made to The Animal Welfare Network of East Tennessee, The Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network or any non-profit of your choice.

