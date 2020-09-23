Linda Pickett

Linda Marcella Bailey Pickett, 76, of Whitwell, Tennessee passed away Monday, September 21, 2020.

Linda was a florist in Whitwell for many years. She was also a well know painter with some of her beautiful paintings lining the walls of Ewton Funeral Home.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Edward and Grace Dykes Bailey; son, Ernest Eugene Pickett; siblings, Robert “Bob” Bailey, Joe Edward Bailey and Janie Bailey.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Jackie) Pickett; sister, Faye Hobbs; grandchildren, Samantha and Jacob Pickett; niece and caregiver, Wanda Farley; niece and nephew, Amy (Roger) Collingsworth and Anthony (Angela) Hobbs, along with several great-nieces and nephews.

Services are private.

