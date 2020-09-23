City officials discuss Scare on the Square

Local leaders, businesses, and volunteers are working to continue Dunlap traditions, with events such as the Coke Ovens Park Bluegrass Festival and Days of Yesterday scheduled for October. Another event planned, with changes, is Scare on the Square on October 31. Dunlap City Commissioners discussed the Scare during their regular meeting on September 17.

“We’ve discussed it with staff from (sponsor) Citizens Tri-County Bank,” said Dunlap Police Chief Randy Phillips. “Scare on the Square will be a drive-thru this year due to COVID-19, and everyone thought it would be safer to do it that way.”

Chief Phillips added vehicles will be driven along the roads at the park, with volunteers giving out treats. He presented City Commissioners with a map of the proposed route and permission to close streets near Harris Park as needed was unanimously approved.

