Brenda Powell Roberts

Brenda Darlene Powell Roberts, 76, of Dunlap, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her residence. She was a charter member of Highway 28 Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Hugh Powell and Jennie Lee Rogers Layne.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Roberts; children, Shelia Smith, Sandra Cline, Bryan (Kelly) Swanger, and Lamarr Swanger; brothers, Ferrell Lee McCallie and George Wayne Powell; two grandchildren, Allison Smith and Cassi Cline; three great-grandchildren, Alyssa Rutledge, Landon Higgins and Bentley Cline; and nephews, Dewayne Powell and Wendell McCallie.

Graveside services were held Thursday, August 27 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Clifford Waters officiating.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.