Beverly Mullins

Beverly A. Mullins, 78, of Pikeville, formerly of Dunlap, died Sunday, August 30, 2020.

She served as the assistant to Sequatchie County Executive Arthur Tollett and was a dispatcher at Sequatchie County Executive Office.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Woody Mullins; son, Duane Mullins; and parents, Earl Morris and Alberta Longston.

She is survived by her children, Deborah Quach of Kettering, Ohio, Dean Mullins, Sr. and Lynna (Rick) Bedsole, both of Pikeville; grandchildren, Dean, Jr., Amanda, Orion, Tabitha, Gage, Summer, Ryan and Paisley; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Melody Walsh of Florida, Mike Longston of Michigan, Doug Longston of Nevada and Chris Longston of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, September 1 in McGlothen Cemetery.

Arrangements by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville.