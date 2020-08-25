Rod Turner, 67, of Dunlap, passed Thursday morning, August 20, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center in Chattanooga. He was a coal miner and retired from Tennessee Consolidated Coal Company.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Buster Turner; and wife, Emma Turner.

He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie (Brad) Creighton of Gruetli-Laager and Nicole (Austin) Cagle; step-daughter, Delvenua Vences of Dunlap; grandchildren, Colton and Haley Tate, Damian Brock, Monty and Hunter Cagle; great-granddaughter, Payton Tate; mother, Eloise Turner of Dunlap; sister, Royce Ann (Ronny) Bayless of Cleveland; uncle, Joe Turner of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Monday, August 24 at Collier Cemetery with Minister T.A. Smith officiating.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.