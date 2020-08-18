Buddy Gray, 61, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away August 8, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center. He was well known in Dunlap and around the valley. He was an avid lover of Sun Drop and was often seen on the bench by the Sequatchie County-Dunlap Chamber of Commerce with one.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Gray; and brother, Bruce Gray.

He is survived by his friend and mother of his children, Dorothy Kay Smith; daughter, Octavia (Jamie) Easterly; three sons, Marvin Ewton, James Gray and Tristian Gray, all of Dunlap; mother Dean Gray, Chattanooga; seven grandchildren, Chevy Cooley, Corbin and Kansas Easterly, Kelsie, Paitan and Trinity Ewton, Kayne Gray, Kylie Saynes and Garrett Daughtrey; five sisters, Sue Garrett, Hixson, Faye Nicholas, Hixson, Jackie (Paul) Casey, Dunlap, Seawillow Sheets, Soddy Daisy, and Maria Shrum, Signal Mountain; four brothers, Terry (Doris) Gray, Danny (Stacey) Gray, Sandy (Tammy) Gray, and Randy Gray, all of Signal Mountain; and special dog, Tussell.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, August 12 at Collier Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.