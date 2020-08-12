Three injured in Highway 111 accident

Two weeks after two people were fatally injured in a wreck on Cagle Mountain, three were injured in another wreck on August 9 on Highway 111 near White Oak Swamp. All three involved are from outside of Sequatchie County, reported Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Alan Bailey.

Sgt. Bailey explained the crash report is still being completed but some of the information has been determined.

For more, see the August 13 issue of The Dunlap Tribune, on newsstands now.