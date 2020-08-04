It’s back to school!

Much is different, especially with scheduling, but the 2020-2021 school year in Sequatchie County is underway. School Board members voted last month on a hybrid schedule, with two days in school a week plus an all-virtual option and further information was released by the school system on day-to-day activities.

“COVID-19 protocols are in place to keep students and staff safe,” the release states. “No single action or set of actions will completely eliminate the risk, but implementation of several coordinated interventions can greatly reduce the risk.”

