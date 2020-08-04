Glenna Lokken Brotzman, 83, of Dunlap, formerly of Trumansburg, New York, passed away July 28, 2020 at her home.

She was a member of Jehovah’s Witness and served in The United States Marine Corp. Glenna was a loving and caring mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Sally Lokken; sister, Ione Schoneman; and former husband, Lee Brotzman.

She is survived by two daughters, Sharry Brotzman, Moultrie, Georgia and Mandy Buchanan, Lawndale, North Carolina; four sons, Andy Brotzman, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Randy Brotzman, Binghamton, New York, Dondy Brotzman, Boston, Georgia, and Garry Brotzman, Pelham, Tennessee; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Eric Lokken, Burdett, New York; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

