| logout
Boynton third at FCCLA National
Hope Boynton placed third in the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Virtual National Conference in July. Students were unable to travel to a planned national event this year due to COVID-19, and instead, submitted their projects online.
“This past year, I participated in a S.T.A.R. (Students Taking Action with Recognition) event with FCCLA,” Hope said. “I competed in Digital Stories for Change.”
For more see the August 6 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.