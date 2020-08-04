Boynton third at FCCLA National

Hope Boynton placed third in the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Virtual National Conference in July. Students were unable to travel to a planned national event this year due to COVID-19, and instead, submitted their projects online.

“This past year, I participated in a S.T.A.R. (Students Taking Action with Recognition) event with FCCLA,” Hope said. “I competed in Digital Stories for Change.”

For more see the August 6 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.