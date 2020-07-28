First sales tax holidays starts this Friday

Tennessee is having two separate tax free holidays this year, with the first starting this week for general purchases such as school supplies, electronics, and clothing. The other, new this year, allows restaurant charges to be tax-free.

Starting Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m. and continuing through Sunday, August 2, at 11:59 p.m., the tax free holiday includes clothing that costs less than $200 per item, such as shirts, pants, shoes, and dresses. Items such as jewelry, handbags, and sports or recreational equipment are not tax exempt.

