Looking to start a new business? Unsure how to get started? The Sequatchie County-Dunlap Chamber of Commerce has the answers you need through its Sequatchie Valley Business and Entrepreneurship Academy – Launch Sequatchie. Classes begin August 4 and the $100 application fee is being waived, announced Sequatchie County-Dunlap Chamber of Commerce Director Janis Kyser.

