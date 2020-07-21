Judith Barrett

Judith Marilyn Barrett, 74, died of heart failure on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home.

She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on December 10, 1944, the daughter of the late Carl Hugh and Susie Blanche Sparkman Barrett. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, where her father pastored for years. Judith was a graduate of Union University with an Associate in Nursing: Licensed Practical Nurse where she worked in various hospitals doing what she loved most: caring for people and nursing them

back to health. Judith was known by several names: Jody by her friends, Judy by her family. Judith loved her family dearly, keeping in touch with them with letters, emails, photos, and visits where the chatter would go on for hours. Anyone who came in contact with Judy knew of her love for animals. There wasn’t a period in her life where she didn’t have an animal to love and care for. Judy loved genealogy, storytelling, painting, Facebook, family, all animals, and mostly, her friends.

She is survived by her brother, Carlton Barrett; nieces, Veronica (Van) Goff and Patricia (Craig) Sonntag; nephews, Dave (Gail) Barrett and Dan (Donna) Barrett; great-nieces, Jamie (Jeff) Cantrell, Stephanie (Justin) Mangrum, Christine and Jennifer Barrett; great-nephews, Jason (Kim) Goff and Nick (Donna) Sonntag; and more greats/greats, Cameron and Finley Clamp, Mehgan Mangrum, Samantha and Lilly Sonntag.

A small family gathering was held at Johnson-Lewis Cemetery for a private send off. With the rising cases of Covid-19, Judy wouldn’t have wanted people to endanger themselves on her account and we will respect her wishes.

