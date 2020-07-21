Board approves school opening plans

The Sequatchie County Board of Education approved opening the 2020-2021 school year under an alternating in-school and virtual schedule, by a 6-3 vote, during their July 21 meeting. Students will attend class in school buildings two days a week, and on two other days, the other half attends. On one day, all classes will be virtual. An option is also available for students to have all their classes virtual each day. By a 7-2 count, the Board approved strongly recommending masks for students in grades 5-12 with an exemption for lower grade students and bus drivers. Masks are also strongly recommended for staff other than bus drivers. For more, see the July 30 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.