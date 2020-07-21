Those desiring, memorials are suggested to the Walnut Street Church of Christ or to the Associated Ladies of Lipscomb, Dickson Chapter.

Anita Johnson Luther was born September 4, 1936 at Mt. Airy, Tennessee and died peacefully July 13, 2020 at her home in Dickson.

Her parents were Quay and Mabel Johnson. She grew up in the beautiful Sequatchie Valley where her family was actively involved in serving the community. Her grandfather owned and operated Pope & Johnson’s General Store at Mt. Airy for over 70 years with the help of family. They also ran a rolling store thru the rural valley and mountain areas for many years.

Her father, Quay Johnson, worked for nearly 23 years at the Mt. Airy store before opening his own grocery store in 1951 and ran it for over 25 years in Dunlap.

Anita had two sisters, Janice (Frankie) Boynton, deceased, and Deanna (Howard) Wilson of Lebanon, Tennessee. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Taylor Terry.

She attended and graduated from Sequatchie County High School in 1954 where she was very actively involved in many areas including sports and clubs.

After high school, she attended David Lipscomb College in Nashville, and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Business. She later received her Masters in Education from Middle Tennessee State University.

Anita taught Business Law and Accounting at Hillsboro High School and at McGavock High School in Nashville, until she retired. In her earlier years she was secretary to the late Jim Bill McInteer.

She was chosen by the Education Travel Institute and People to People to lead groups of high school students on goodwill tours of Europe. She lead these six-week trips for many summers throughout her time at McGavock High School.

Anita was always a wonderful aunt and especially meant so much to the lives of Joy, Stanley, Tina and Kris in their “growing up” years. They and their families are so thankful for her continual love and encouragement through the years.

She married John C. Luther on October 14, 1989. She worked tirelessly with John in the daily operation of the former landmark restaurant in Dickson, East Hills Restaurant. They opened and continued to this day the East Hills Bed and Breakfast. He preceded her in death in 2019. Anita was a member of the Walnut Street Church of Christ.

Survivors include he daughter, Martha Terry and her husband, Mike; her grandsons, Gage Terry and Peyton Terry; and her sister, Deanna Wilson and her husband, Howard of Lebanon; several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her longtime assistant and care giver, Melodie Tipping, your help and love will always be remembered.

Funeral services for Anita Johnson Luther were conducted Thursday, July 16, at 3:00 p.m. from the chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home with Steve Baggett officiating. Place of rest is in the Dickson Union Cemetery.

Services under the direction of the Taylor Funeral Home, Dickson.