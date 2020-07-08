National Guard seeks return of Valley pride

The Troop A Regimental Engineer Squadron, part of the 278th Armored Cavalry in the Tennessee National Guard, is headquartered at the Guard building in Dunlap. With 109 strong, numbers are good, but leaders are seeking to add more local and Valley residents.

“Right now, we have about eight members from the Sequatchie Valley,” said Sgt. Troy Williams. “We’d like to see that increase and get the local pride back into our Guard unit.”

Sgt. Williams and Sgt. Steven Elders explained most of those based in Dunlap are from outlying areas such as Chattanooga and Monteagle.