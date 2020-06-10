Getting back to business, relief funds now available

With restrictions and guidelines being lifted or gradually lightened, customers and members of Dunlap businesses are coming through the doors at a swift rate. Some businesses, such as hair salons, barber shops, and fitness centers, had to completely close down due to COVID-19 health concerns and are now eligible for relief funds.

Hair It Is owner Natalie Turner said she welcomes the grant opportunity, after income was brought to a halt due to the pandemic. She explained clients at her salon are asked not to come in if they have been feeling sick or have other possible COVID-19 symptoms.

